Tensions escalate as Russian troops amass along Ukrainian border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States and its allies were on high alert Friday night amid rising tensions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and NATO allies held an emergency call Friday to discuss the escalating buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

The president issued a warning on Thursday, urging Americans in Ukraine to evacuate the country.

White House officials warn an invasion could take place any day now.

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation.