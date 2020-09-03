Tensions rise as California Democrats try to limit number of speakers on state bills

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Tensions were high during a Sacramento Senate meeting which discussed limiting the number of speakers on a State Bill to only two.

Late last week, Santee GOP Sen. Brian Jones tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing 10 out of 11 of his Republican colleagues to self-isolate. In a historic first, they spent the final days of the session casting their “ayes” and “nos” virtually.

Then on Monday night, mere hours before a constitutional deadline to send the session’s last bills to the governor, Democrat CA Sen. Robert Hertzberg, from Van Nuys, introduced a resolution to limit debate on all future bills to just two supporters and two opponents.

The California Republicans who were under quarantine, participating in all debates virtually, staged a revolt against the movement to silence their voices.

Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez from Temecula asked, “so you’re just going to shut Republicans out of debate?” . “Not only are you going to kick us out of the chambers for no good reason, but now you’re not going to allow us to debate and speak on behalf of our constituents?”

Melendez then called the efforts “Bull****.”

Melendez then doubled down on her word choice on Twitter saying, “this is outrageous and is COMPLETE BULL****.”

California State Senator Melissa Melendez discussed the Democrats push and the incident with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

