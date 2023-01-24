Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote.

Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power.

San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other constituencies represented on SANDAG’s board. On Monday, Jan. 23, the board was meant to vote for the final time on whether to keep this system of voting, installed in 2017, in place. The vote was predicted to be a fruitless effort by San Diego’s smaller constituencies.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Del Mar, an “unheard” constituency, with details.