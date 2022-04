Tequila & Taco Music Festival coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tequila & Taco Music Festival will take place at Petco Park from Saturday to Sunday, featuring tequila sampling, music and of course — tequila.

Saturday event hours are from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO of CBF Productions, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.