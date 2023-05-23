Terra Lawson-Remer says San Diego should be compared to San Francisco and Los Angeles on homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, far-left Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer seemed to accidentally say the quiet part out loud.

The San Diego County Supervisors voted 3-1 to authorize a memorandum of agreement between the County of San Diego and the San Diego Housing Commission, to purchase four hotels for a total of $157 million. These hotels would house members of our homeless population.

Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond was the only ‘No’ vote.

While speaking in support of Item 25, Supervisor Lawson-Remer said there is no reason for San Diego County not to request as much money as possible from the state of California.

Lawson-Remer said, “we deserve the same treatment as LA and San Francisco and the rest of the state.”

As you know, San Diego’s out-of-control homeless population is at record highs, but the current crisis in LA and San Francisco is drastically worse.

Lawson-Remer’s shocking statement drew laughs from those in the audience.

