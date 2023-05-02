Terra Lawson-Remer’s amendment to put $700,000 toward voter outreach in special election fails





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county Board of Supervisors has voted 4-0 to advance a resolution, which will be presented at the board’s May 23 meeting, calling for special election on Aug. 15 to fill the District 4 supervisors’ seat being vacated by Nathan Fletcher in a little less than two weeks.

The vote came after a long public hearing, and discussion among board members.

The overall consensus from the four San Diego County Supervisors was that a special election among District 4 residents was the best option, despite the hefty price tag, because Nathan Fletcher has about 3.5 years left on his term.

Just before the vote, far-left County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer introduced an amendment to the motion to put forward an additional $700,000 to use for “robust voter outreach,” calling it an “investment in democracy.”

The Registrar of Voters already has a budget and staff dedicated to working on non-partisan voter outreach strategies, but Lawson-Remer’s proposal was to go even farther, as she said “low propensity voters” would not know a special election was being held.

Chair Vargas was forced to cut Lawson-Remer off, saying the discussion could be approaching a violation of the Brown Act, and that she can’t support the amendment for a $700,000 budget without knowing where that money would be coming from. Vargas suggested bringing back the idea on May 23rd.

Supervisor Jim Desmond then said if the board were to put money towards Lawson-Remer’s definition of “voter outreach,” they must be very careful not to “put their finger on the scale,” and influence voters.

The Board of Supervisors ended up voting without Lawson-Remer’s proposed amendment, but will speak about it again at a later date.

Nathan Fletcher claims to be resigning from his seat on May 15, but nobody knows for sure if that will happen.

