Testing asymptomatic people is unnecessary, says Dr. Kelly Victory

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID-19 cases continue surging, thousands are flocking to testing sites throughout San Diego County, including those who have no symptoms.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19.

“We have never tested asymptomatic people for anything, let alone a respiratory virus in the past,” said Dr. Victory.

Testing people with no symptoms defies logic, is not scientific, and is dangerous, added Dr. Victory.