Texas federal judge declares student loan debt-forgiveness unlawful

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Nov. 10, a federal judge in Texas ruled that President Biden’s student loan debt-forgiveness program was unlawful. This was seen as a victory to conservative opponents of the program who have struggled to convince judges of the potential harm that will be inflicted by the executive order.

The decision came just two days after Nov. 8 Midterm Election Day.

The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Now, Texas will once again be the battleground for definitions of constitutionality.