Texas Governor Abbott lifts mask mandate and all COVID restrictions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have been easing coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over.
The economy of Texas will now be open 100%.