Texas Governor buys immigrants one-way bus fair to New York amid ongoing battle with the Biden Admin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A second bus carrying migrants from Texas to New York City has arrived.

The bus of 14 migrants rolled into the city yesterday, two days after the first bus of 40 asylum seekers arrived in New York.

This comes as Texas Governor, Greg Abbot, continues his battle with the Biden Administration over immigration issues.

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, greeted the newly arrived migrants at the port authority bus terminal where he offered them all free taxi rides to their final destination.

Mayor Adams says he is going to send the right message by helping to provide resources the asylum seekers need.

Esther Valdes Clayton, Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss ongoing border issues.