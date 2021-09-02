Texas law banning abortions after six weeks takes effect following Supreme Court inaction





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of becoming pregnant went into effect at midnight Tuesday after the Supreme Court decided to do nothing.

The law also allows private citizens to sue those who help a woman get an abortion in Texas after six weeks.

KUSI legal analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the law in reference to the landmark Roe vs. Wade case.

Specifically, the new law prohibits abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected.

A woman might not realize she is pregnant by the sixth week when a heartbeat can be detected.

Overall, a lot will depend on whether or not the Supreme Court narrows or overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, Eaton summarized.

Should the judges choose to overturn those cases, then this new Texas law and similar upcoming Mississippi law will most likely be struck down, Eaton added.