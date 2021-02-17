Texas produces the most electricity in the country but still went dark. Could it happen in California with green energy?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California relies about 30% of its energy supply on green energy overall, and San Diego’s SDG&E has about 45% supply of green energy.

Could what’s happened to Texas’s energy supply happen in California?

Bill Roper, President and CEO of Roper Capital Company, joined KUSI to say that green energy is reliable — when it’s available — such as when the wind is blowing.

Roper mentioned that we have to rely on traditional forms of energy until technology can deliver greenhouse gas emission-free energy commercially.