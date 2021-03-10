Texas Rangers will be the first team to allow full attendance at games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will be the first team to open their stadium to 100% capacity out of any team in the four major sports leagues in the United States.

The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener on April 5th, after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose. Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.