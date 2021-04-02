Texas Tech Chemical Engineering professor develops indoor COVID-19 detector

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A chemical engineering professor at Texas Tech University, Gerardine Botte, is developing an indoor COVID-19 detector.

Botte received a grant from the United States Department of Defense to work on the project, that is being designed to warn residence of the presence of COVIDD-19.

Botte joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her work in more detail.

