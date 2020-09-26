Thankful 7-year-old raises money for WWII veteran visiting every state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A World War II veteran received a very special gift from a seven year old San Diego boy.

Veteran Sidney Walton is on the “No Regrets Tour,” where he plans to visit all fifty states, while raising awareness of the shrinking number of the greatest generation.

For more information on the No Regrets Tour and to support Sidney’s campaign, go to www.GoSidney.com. A portion of donations supports the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C.