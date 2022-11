Thanksgiving dinner price-spikes put a damper on the holiday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation has affected most families over the coruse of the last year. Now, with holidays approaching, budgets are looking tight and turkeys are looking expensive.

The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has doubled in the last twenty years.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Sully, co-host of “On the Air” with Sully and Little Tommy, to discuss dinner prices and inflation.