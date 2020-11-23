Thanksgiving fundraising for the San Diego Police Officers Association’s Widows & Orphans Fund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many San Diegans reach out, asking how they can directly support San Diego’s police officers and the San Diego Police Officers Association’s Widows & Orphans Fund is a charity that directly supports San Diego officers and families.

This Thanksgiving the SDPOA is encouraging people who want to show their support to check out their “Let’s Say Thanks” giving page.

President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Jack Schaeffer, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Thanksgiving fundraising efforts for the Widows & Orphans Fund.

