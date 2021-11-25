Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – The rush to get out of town for Thanksgiving is underway.

That means major backups and delays on our roadways and airports.

“The overall travel volume in Southern California will be the second-busiest on record. About 16% higher from last year and just down about 3% from the all-time record we saw in 2019 before the pandemic began,” said Doug Shupe of the Auto Club of Southern California.

Matt Prichard was live along the I-5 freeway Wednesday night with more information on travel trends this Thanksgiving.