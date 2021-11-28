Thanksgiving travelers packing the highways after the holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hordes of travelers are returning home after a long weekend of Thanksgiving festivities.

Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Manager at the Auto Club of Southern California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the tail end of Thanksgiving trends.

Sunday will be the absolute busiest day for Americans returning home, said Shupe.

If you’re leaving today, leave as early as possible, or expect delays, advised Shupe.