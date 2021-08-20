The 11th annual Hessfest will be held in Imperial Beach, CA on August 28th

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The 11th Annual HessFest XI is coming back to San Diego this year and for the first time ever, it will be held in IB.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mike Hess about the event and why it’s so important to him that 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation and Next Step Service Dogs.

The event takes place on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier Plaza Imperial Beach along Seacoast Drive.

The event will feature live music from three bands, a cornhole tournament, local IB merchants (Vitamin Sea Wellness, Bibbeys, Boca Rio Shirts, William Edwin Willis Fine Art Gallery), food (City Tacos and Doggos Gus), beer, is kid and dog friendly, and encourages patrons to bring a lawn chair and blanket.

Purchase tickets at www.mikehessbrewing.com