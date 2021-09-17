The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro is being held in Oceanside





OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro kicks off in Oceanside, CA. This competition is one of the biggest for all female surfers who attend from all over the world.

The free, family-friendly 3-day event will be jam-packed with world-class surfing competition and entertainment, including: 20 live concerts, a family-friendly festival village, celebrity surf invitational, extended adaptive surfing event, annual Super Girl Gamer Pro e-sports tournament, Super Girl Skate Pro skateboarding contest, women’s beach soccer, free classes, speakers, art & panel discussions promoting female empowerment.

Held in Oceanside, CA, at the iconic Oceanside Pier, the event will surround the pier, on the north and south sides.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there for Good Morning San Diego and spoke with some surfers about the event and their surfing career.

Zoe MacDougall told KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon, “I grew up on the North Shore, Oahu and as a kid I really had no other choice but to start surfing and I’m so excited to be here in Oceanside.”

Later on Good Morning San Diego, McKinnon spoke with local surfer Alyssa Spencer, who grew up in Carlsbad and is very excited to once again compete in her hometown.

For the first time ever, surfing was in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the first woman to ever win Gold for Team USA Surfing, Carissa Moore. Moore recently won her fifth World Title at Trestles and she shares her experience with us.

Local San Diegans are excited to attend the Super Girl Surf Pro!