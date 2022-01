The 15th Annual Resolution Run 5k,10k, and half marathon is this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 15th Annual San Diego Resolution Run 5K, 10K and Half Marathon at Mission Bay is on January 22, 2022! This run goes through a beautiful course with water views as you wind through Mission Bay.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Eric Marenberg, Chief Running Officer of the Resolution Run, about the upcoming run and what it has to offer after you cross the finish line.