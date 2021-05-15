The 19th Annual May Ride is benefiting Armed Services YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The May Ride was started in 2003 by Marc Baluch and Clint August. The two friends were sitting in a backyard in Santee, they had both just bought their Harleys and had a short conversation about doing something to honor and support our Heroes in uniform. The first event had a single rider in the rain and about 30 people at the after party. It grew from there each year.

Now, 400-600 riders register each year and between 4,000-6,000 attendees throughout the day come to have fun and support our military members and their families.

The 19th Annual May Ride is on Saturday, May 15th. Registration from 9 am-10:15 am at Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos.

Money raised goes to Armed Services YMCA.

The ride starts at Biggs Harley, one-stop at Bates Nut Farm and back to Biggs.

You can donate on mayride.com if you can’t make it.