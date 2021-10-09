The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Festival runs from Nov. 1-6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Breeders’ Cup 2021 takes place from Nov. 5-6 at the Del Mar Racetrack located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Ahead of the Cup is the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Festival, taking place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6.

Joe Harper, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

Learn more about the event at BreedersCupFestival.com

Ticket packages vary www.breederscup.com/tickets