The 2021 Cal State Games prepare to kick off their first match

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2021 Cal State Games kicks off Friday!

Executive Director Sandi Hill discussed this year’s event with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

2021 CALIFORNIA STATE GAMES

Schedule of Events

As of 7/5/21

July 9-11 (Fri-Sun): Water Polo: Valhalla HS, Grossmont HS, El Capitan HS, Helix HS

July 17-18 (Sat-Sun): Track & Field: University City High School

Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting Sat July 17 8am

July 16-18 (Fri-Sun): Adult Ice Hockey –Carlsbad Ice

July 17 (Sat): Archery: Chula Vista Elite Training Center

July 17 (Sat): Wrestling: Rancho Bernardo High School

July 17 (Sat): Diving: Alga Norte Pool

July 22-25 (Thurs-Sun): Softball: Santee Sportsplex, Melody Fields, Cactus Park

Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting, Fri July 23 4pm at Santee Sportsplex

July 24-25 (Sat-Sun): Basketball: Alliant University (tentative)

July 24 (Sat): BMX Racing: San Diego BMX

Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting, Sat July 24 at 1:30pm

July 31 (Sun): Field Hockey: 4S Ranch