The 2021 Cal State Games prepare to kick off their first match
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2021 Cal State Games kicks off Friday!
Executive Director Sandi Hill discussed this year’s event with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.
2021 CALIFORNIA STATE GAMES
Schedule of Events
As of 7/5/21
July 9-11 (Fri-Sun): Water Polo: Valhalla HS, Grossmont HS, El Capitan HS, Helix HS
July 17-18 (Sat-Sun): Track & Field: University City High School
Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting Sat July 17 8am
July 16-18 (Fri-Sun): Adult Ice Hockey –Carlsbad Ice
July 17 (Sat): Archery: Chula Vista Elite Training Center
July 17 (Sat): Wrestling: Rancho Bernardo High School
July 17 (Sat): Diving: Alga Norte Pool
July 22-25 (Thurs-Sun): Softball: Santee Sportsplex, Melody Fields, Cactus Park
Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting, Fri July 23 4pm at Santee Sportsplex
July 24-25 (Sat-Sun): Basketball: Alliant University (tentative)
July 24 (Sat): BMX Racing: San Diego BMX
Opening Parade of Athletes and Torch Lighting, Sat July 24 at 1:30pm
July 31 (Sun): Field Hockey: 4S Ranch