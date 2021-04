The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid goes electric when you want it to





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a minivan that uses electric power when you want it to, and gas when you want it to.

As a family-towing vehicle, it boasts a whopping 97 safety features.

The hybrid has a starting MSRP at $40,295.

Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a rundown of one of the market’s most advanced minivans.