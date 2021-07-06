The 2021 Del Mar Racing Season begins July 16th, and tickets are sold out

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is inviting people to dress up and join them for Opening Day at Del Mar on Friday, July 16th.

Celebrate the new season in style with your best hat and participates can take part in the Opening Day hats contest.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, CEO, Joe Harper, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Opening Day and the summer season.

Opening Day is sold out but for more information visit: https://www.dmtc.com