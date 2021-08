The 2021 Porsche Panamera has it all

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, this time with the luxurious 2021 Porsche Panamera in tow.

If you love the Porsche 911, but you have a family, this is the next best thing, Stall said, it’s got all the speed, comfort, and drivability, he added.