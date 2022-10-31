The 2022 Baja HA-HA Regatta sails from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Baja Ha-Ha is the largest sailing regatta on the West Coast. It will kick off from the Shelter Island Fishing Pier on San Diego Bay at 9:40 a.m. the morning of Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022.

The regatta features sailors from California, Oregon, Hawaii and other states, and some from as far as Canada, Alaska, England and Switzerland. The parade will sail past the Dolphin and conclude by 10:20 a.m. when participants will being to make their way to Cabo San Lucas.

The event will feature over 130 yachts and a 750-mile voyage. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live on location to get details on the event.