The 2022 California State Winter Games return to San Diego

ROLANDO (KUSI)- The California State Games is an annual Olympic-style competition for California’s amateur athletes of all ages and abilities. The Games is a member of the National Congress of State Games and of the United States Olympic Committee.

There are several divisions who are competing with hundreds of players here from around the state. Competition dates are February 18-21.

8 & Under (Mite) A & B-Half-Ice

10 & Under (Squirt) A, BB & B

12 & Under (PeeWee) AA, A & B

14 & Under (Bantam) AA, A & B

16 & under AA

High School AA, A KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the Kroc Center on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with a team from San Diego, who will be competing throughout the weekend. There are over 70 teams competing in the California State Games and one team from Long Beach, CA joined us on Good Morning San Diego to tell us why they love playing hockey so much.