The 2022 Transplant Games to be held in San Diego in partnership with SDCCU Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Officials from the Transplant Life Foundation announced that the San Diego community will host the Donate Life Transplant Games from July 29-August 3, 2022.

As the world’s largest celebration of life, the Transplant Games bring together thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, those awaiting transplant, transplant professionals, supporters, and spectators from across the nation and the globe.

The Transplant Games were founded in 1990 and have been held biennially, in various cities around the United States. This six-day festival event includes 20 athletic and recreational competitions for recipients and living donors as well as full array of special events and programming meant for all attendees to engage in and enjoy. These events recognize the success of donation and transplantation while honoring the generosity of donors and their families.

The successful bid was led by the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

“The decision to bring the Transplant Games to this community was made easier by the tremendous efforts of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl team in putting together an outstanding bid. The rich landscape and scenic beauty of the area enhances an unparalleled group of venues suitable for our transplant families. Add to this the chance to promote the efforts of major transplant centers like UC San Diego Health, Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health allows us to promote our mission of increasing awareness to the health benefits of organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Bill Ryan, President & CEO of the Transplant Life Foundation.

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl’s rich history in volunteerism, strong economic impact and community engagement makes this partnership ideal for all involved.

“We at the SDCCU Holiday Bowl are so proud that we were successful in securing the bid for this prestigious event for San Diego,” said Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl. “Our mission is to generate tourism and visibility for the San Diego region. The Transplant Games is going to be a tremendous event for the national transplant community and San Diego’s tourism industry. We’re fired up!”

Neville discusses the new partnership on Good Morning San Diego.