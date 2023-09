The 2023 Poway Fall Festival is happening Sunday, October 1

POWAY (KUSI) – The 2023 Poway Fall Festival is happening Sunday, October 1, and it is free to attend.

Attendees will enjoy hundreds of vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, live music, a classic car show, beer & wine garden, and much more.

President of the Poway Chamber, Mike Leland, previewed this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.