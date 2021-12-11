The 25th Toys for Joy event will serve over 3,600 families with much needed food and toys for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Pastor Travis Gibson, from The Rock Church, to talk about their 25th Annual Toys for Joy.

On Dec. 11, hundreds of volunteers from across San Diego will come together at the 25th annual Toys for Joy to give back to families in need.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. over 3,600 families will receive much needed food and toys at the 25th annual Toys for Joy. The drive-thru style distribution will take place at two locations in San Diego.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating, or receiving checkout their website www.toys-for-joy.org and www.sdrock.com