The 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival will continue with “Eliades Ochoa: De Cuba y Para el Mundo,” a film that details musician Eliades Ochoa’s life, from playing his guitar in the streets of eastern Cuba to becoming an original member of legendary Cuban band Buena Vista Social Club.

The festival will run through Sunday with dozens of films.

Ethan van Thillo, Founder and Executive Director for the festival joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what people can expect.

For more information visit: https://sdlatinofilm.com/.