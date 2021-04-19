The 29th Annual Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Celebrity Golf Tournament

San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will held its 29th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday. The event hosted by actor and longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro oat Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

“It’s so amazing to see all of our partners and friends come together for this fun and exciting event. They really all share in our mission of giving children with physical deformities the gift of a fresh start through reconstructive surgery and we’re so thankful for that,” says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

The annual golf tournament helps transform the lives of children suffering from physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease.

“I love supporting such an incredible cause year after year. Fresh Start is important to me because of the significant transformations gifted to the children of Fresh Start that I’ve witnessed myself at surgery weekends, as well as following their journeys long after,” says Alfonso Ribeiro, longtime supporter of Fresh Start.

Celebrities and athletes Marcus Allen, Fresh Start Advisory Board member, Charlie Joiner, Rob Heidger, Aaron Pollock, Jeff Garcia, Pete Shaw, Chris Hale, Darren Carrington, Derek Smith and Tina Mickelson, to name a few, have all signed on to join in on the mission of helping disadvantaged children. The goal is to raise the cost of two Surgery Weekends, providing $800,000 in highly specialized medical care for 30-45 disadvantaged children by an expert volunteer medical team at no cost at all to families.