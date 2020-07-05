The 29th annual San Diego Music Awards goes virtual on July 6th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 San Diego Music Awards, originally scheduled to be held at House of Blues San Diego, are going virtual this year, on the evening of Monday, July 6 at 7 pm.

The event will be available at no cost to worldwide online viewers via the official event website, the SDMA Facebook page and the SDMA YouTube page. Award winners will be named in 23 categories, with multiple performances by several of the 2020 nominees.

Confirmed performers include Gregory Page, MDRN HSTRY, Sully, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, David Maldonado, Evan Diamond, The Sleepwalkers plus Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Richard Livoni (Blitz Brothers) with several special guests expected to be added.

Each of the genre category award winners was decided by online voting, which took place between January 27, 2020 and February 26, 2020, with 35149 online votes cast. In addition, each of the various album categories was voted on by members of the San Diego Music Academy, a group of San Diego music industry professionals. All winners will be announced during the virtual awards show, on July 6.

The San Diego Music Awards annually donates event proceeds, which since its inception have distributed $615,317.00 to assist the local music community and school music programs in San Diego County.

This year, in addition to the ongoing Taylor Guitars for Schools program, a new SDMA Nominees COVID-19 Grant program has been established just for this year, to assist SDMA nominated musicians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin Hellman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

For complete event information, visit sandiegomusicawards.com.