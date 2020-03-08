The 30th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day is May 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 30th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day is May 14 and to give us details on how we can register for the event and what this year’s theme is, the President of Moment Bicycles JT Lyons joined KUSI along with the ICommute Program Manager Jay Faught.

Riders that are registered for the event will be greeted at 100 pit stops countywide where they can pick up a free t-shirt and snacks. People who register by April 12 will be entered to win a $500 gift card to Moment Bicycles.