The 32nd annual Carols by Candlelight takes place Dec. 10-11 in Escondido

POWAY (KUSI) – The holidays are throttling towards us, and while that might mean holiday stress, it also means fun holiday events, such as the 32nd annual Carols by Candlelight event, featuring live performances that will benefit the Rady Children’s Hospital.

The event even showcases Academy of Country Music award winners, taking place at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Dec. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the event.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, click here.