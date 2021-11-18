The 3rd annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl Blood & Food Drive

LA MESA (KUSI)- The annual SDDCU Holiday Bowl Blood & Food Drive presented by Kaiser Permanente is now heading into its third year, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl will continue to hold this much needed event to benefit both the San Diego Blood and Food Bank.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live in La Mesa on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with CEO of The Holiday Bowl, Mark NeVille about the event. NeVille says, “It’s bowl season and we can’t wait for San Diego to gather for a huge game at Petco Park but this blood and food drive is all about giving back this holiday season.”

Blood donors will receive a special-edition Holiday Bowl T-shirt and a raffle entry to win a pair of tickets to the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at Petco Park.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The annual SDDCU Holiday Bowl Blood & Food Drive presented by Kaiser Permanente is back! Now heading into its third year, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl will continue to hold this much needed event to benefit both the San Diego Blood and Food Bank.

Download Event Flyer

Donate to San Diego Food Bank

Help the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and their North County Food Bank chapter with your donation of nonperishable food items! The Food Bank’s “most needed food items” include: canned meats & fish, canned vegetables, canned fruits, jars of peanut butter and dried shelf-stable goods like oatmeal, cereals and pastas. All donations will be delivered to the Food Bank’s warehouse after the food drive, where the donations will be sorted and then distributed to local individuals and families facing food insecurity throughout the county. For more ways you can help the Food Bank, please visit SanDiegoFoodBank.org.

• All food donations will be accepted during the event.

• If you are donating blood, there will be donation barrels near registration.

• If you are NOT donating blood, drop off areas will be located at the registration tent and will be present throughout the event.