The 40th Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival to be held March 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pet Patrol’s Sandie Lampe joins KUSI along with Tom Cahill the Parade Chair from the Irish Congress of Southern California, Sean Walsh “The Smiling Irishman,” and Courtney Harr the 2020 Miss Colleen to talk about the 40th Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in Balboa Park on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. The Irish Festival will then follow the parade in Balboa Park along Sixth Ave. at Maple St. The Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features 2 stages of live entertainment.