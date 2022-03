The 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming back to town this year on Saturday Mar. 12, 2022. This will be there 40th year celebrating with laughs, drinks, and fun for St. Patties Day.

