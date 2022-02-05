The 47th Annual Miniatures Show reopens after COVID forced it’s first cancellation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like many San Diego small business the past years, the San Diego Miniature Crafters was forced to close down for the first time in 46 years, but this year they are reopening Feb. 5 & 6.

Vendors from across the country will be gathering a variety of charming little things, crafters and artists will exhibit dozens of projects that you can check out!

“We’ve seen a silver lining,” says Debi Cerone Club President. “While quarantined there was an explosion of interest in miniatures on social media and TV.”

Masks must be worn at all times.

When: February 5 & 6, 2022; Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 11am-4pm

Location: San Diego Marriott Del Mar, 11966 El Camino Real, San Diego 92130

Cost: Adults $10, Children (8-12) $5, FREE Sunday with paid Saturday. You can buy tickets now online, while they can also be purchased at the door.

Details: https://sdminiatureshow.com

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/47th-annual-miniatures-show-sale-tickets-201834110257