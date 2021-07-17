The 68th Annual Over-the-Line is a public event; no ticket or entrance fee required

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 68th Annual World Championship Over-The-Line tournament continues this weekend at Fiesta Island.

Games start at 7:30 a.m. on July 17 and 8.

Tom Doyle, 1st Vice President of OMBAC, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.

68th ANNUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OTL START TIMES:

DIVISION START DATE START TIME

Men’s Open Fri 7/16 7:30 AM

Women’s Open Sat 7/17 11 a.m.

Men’s Century Sat 7/17 9 a.m.

Women’s CAMilf Sat 7/17 Noon

Men’s Canardly Sat 7/17 10 a.m.

Men’s Cannever Sat 7/17 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Cadaver Sat 7/17 10 a.m.

Men’s Camummy Sun 7/18 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Caneasy Sun 7/18