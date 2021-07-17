The 68th Annual Over-the-Line is a public event; no ticket or entrance fee required

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 68th Annual World Championship Over-The-Line tournament continues this weekend at Fiesta Island.

Games start at 7:30 a.m. on July 17 and 8.

Tom Doyle, 1st Vice President of OMBAC, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.

68th ANNUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OTL START TIMES:
DIVISION                   START DATE           START TIME
Men’s Open                           Fri 7/16                       7:30 AM
Women’s Open                     Sat 7/17                     11 a.m.
Men’s Century                      Sat 7/17                     9 a.m.
Women’s CAMilf                  Sat 7/17                     Noon
Men’s Canardly                    Sat 7/17                     10 a.m.
Men’s Cannever                   Sat 7/17                     8:30 a.m.
Men’s Cadaver                      Sat 7/17                    10 a.m.
Men’s Camummy                 Sun 7/18                  7:30 a.m.
Women’s Caneasy                Sun 7/18

Categories: Entertainment, Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News, Trending