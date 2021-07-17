The 68th Annual Over-the-Line is a public event; no ticket or entrance fee required
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 68th Annual World Championship Over-The-Line tournament continues this weekend at Fiesta Island.
Games start at 7:30 a.m. on July 17 and 8.
Tom Doyle, 1st Vice President of OMBAC, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.
68th ANNUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OTL START TIMES:
DIVISION START DATE START TIME
Men’s Open Fri 7/16 7:30 AM
Women’s Open Sat 7/17 11 a.m.
Men’s Century Sat 7/17 9 a.m.
Women’s CAMilf Sat 7/17 Noon
Men’s Canardly Sat 7/17 10 a.m.
Men’s Cannever Sat 7/17 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Cadaver Sat 7/17 10 a.m.
Men’s Camummy Sun 7/18 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Caneasy Sun 7/18