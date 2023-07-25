The 7th Annual CaddyHack takes place at Fairbanks Ranch

Ernie Hahn’s CaddyHack VII Golf Charity Festival taking place at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Monday, July 24th. Billed as “The Largest, Funnest Charity Golf Tournament in Southern California,” CaddyHack has earned its chops as a must-go, signature celebration of San Diego’s best music, bites, spirits and beer, inspired by the wacky, irreverent world of the 1980 blockbuster comedy, Caddyshack.

Hahn conjured up CaddyHack seven years ago as a meaningful way to mark his 50th birthday. Channeling his passion for golfing and knack for hosting signature events into a charity golf extravaganza. The event benefits B2M (Boys to Men Mentoring Network.)The San Diego-based nonprofit hosts weekly group mentoring circles for hundreds of fatherless and undeserved teenage boys throughout San Diego County. Last year’s CaddyHack raised $340,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring Network.