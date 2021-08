‘The 80’s Underground’ plays live on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 80’s Underground performed live on Good Morning San Diego, playing such songs as “Suedehead” originally by Morrisey, and “Lips Like Sugar” by Echo and the Bunneymen.

They are playing live on Aug. 14 at Music Box.

To purchase tickets visit www.musicboxsd.com.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Visit their website here.