The 8th annual Fiesta car show kicks off next Saturday

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 8th annual Fiesta car show will feature air-cooled vehicles hailing from the ’50s up to the ’80s.

All proceeds from the Fiesta car show will be donated to local charities.

The event takes place Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Imperial Beach, located at Seacoast Drive.

The car show’s entry fee is $30 and can be purchased here: sandiegoaircooled.com

Spectators may visit for free, car show entry is $30, and comes with a goody bag and T-shirt.

KUSI’s Auto Expert, Dave Stall, and Fiesta’s President, Mario Pena, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with more details on the event.