The 8th Annual International Mariachi Festival will be held tomorrow at Bayside Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas joins KUSI along with the CEO of National City’s Chamber of Commerce, Jacqueline Reynoso to talk about the upcoming 8th Annual International Mariachi Festival.

The festival spotlights mariachi musicians from across the U.S. and Mexico. There will be a middle school, high school and college mariachi student competition.

The festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bayside Park in Chula Vista.

There will be free entry for kids under the age of 12 and military with active ID.