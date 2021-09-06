The 92nd Annual Labor Day Pier Swim in Oceanside raises funds for local nonprofit

OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The 92nd annual Labor Day Pier Swim in Oceanside kicked off this Labor Day! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there for all the action and talked to some folks who participated.

The swim consisted of over four-hundred participants and they swam one-mile around the Oceanside Pier. This event is the biggest fundraiser for the Oceanside Swim Club. The nonprofits mission is to help swimmers build self-confidence, self-discipline, integrity and courage that will last a lifetime.