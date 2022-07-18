The Afrofuturism Lounge creates a positive space for Black futurists to connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Afrofuturism Lounge, in partnership with Comic-Con, will be back in person for the 5th year this Thursday, July 21st.

The lounge is a “unique aspirational global experience where Black Comix, cosplay fashionistas, and web-comic artists, advance their art centered in a space connecting a diverse Black geek community of creatives, critical thinkers and community builders to inspire futurist thought and industry opportunities.”

The goal of this lounge is to bring people together in a positive space to connect with diverse, creative thinkers who “form the diaspora of Black futurists”.

Dr. LaWana Richmond, Founder of the Afrofuturism Lounge, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss their upcoming experience partnering with Comic-Con.

Tickets can be purchased at: afrofuturismlounge.com