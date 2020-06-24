The All Of Us program partners with Scripps to bring diversity to medical research





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ​A historic national effort to bring needed diversity to healthcare research has turned its focus to COVID-19. And it’s looking for San Diego residents to join the cause.

The government’s “All of Us” research program, partly run by Scripps Research in La Jolla, continues to seek volunteers to participate in its study, which can be done mostly online.

It now includes an online survey about COVID-19, a request to share relevant data from electronic health records, and in some cases, antibody testing.

These new activities will help scientists gain fresh insights into COVID-19 so they can answer critical questions about the coronavirus and prepare for future disease outbreaks.

You can join the All of Us study online at www.joinallofus.org.